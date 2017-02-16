Coningsby Typhoon jets intercept Russian bombers off coast of Scotland

Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Moray had to be scrambled to monitor two Russian Tu-160 bombers.

It is understood that the Russian bombers flew around the top of Scotland from a north east direction before passing to the west of Ireland and then headed off towards France and Spain.

The Russian MOD insist they were not violating international rules on the use of neutral airspace and seas and the RAF confirmed that the Typhoons escorted them whilst in the UK area of interest – but crucially not in British airspace.