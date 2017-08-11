Construction firm joins forces with schools in skills push

Contractor Robert Woodhead has joined forces with schools in Lincolnshire to inspire the next generation entering the construction industry.

As part of its BIG (Building to Inspire a Generation) partnership, Woodhead will be offering young people the opportunity to expand their knowledge of the construction industry and spend time on site, whilst developing their interview and CV writing skills.

Woodhead has signed the partnership agreement with The Priory Federation of Academies Trust. There are four academies in the trust: The Priory City of Lincoln Academy, The Priory Academy LSST, The Priory Witham Academy and The Priory Ruskin Academy.

Matt Bust, business support manager at Robert Woodhead, said: “Engaging young people at an early stage is important so they are aware of the range of opportunities the construction industry offers. There is a skills gap in the sector, so it is vital the industry works hard to inspire the next generation and help them to embark on careers in construction.

“Through the BIG partnership we work with schools for a minimum of two years. Therefore, rather than delivering a one-off assembly about careers in construction for example, we work with schools and their students over a much longer period. This enables us to deliver more meaningful activities and take young people on a journey where they can boost their employability skills and get a real insight into what it’s like to work in the construction industry.”

Victoria Brambini, managing director of Scape Procure, added: “The strong relationship Robert Woodhead is forming with schools in Lincolnshire is extremely beneficial not only for the students, but the local economy and the construction industry as a whole. We are currently in the midst of a construction skills shortage so it is vital the next generation is aware of the vast array of opportunities available to them in the industry and Woodhead is taking great strides to make this happen.”