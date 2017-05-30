Cooks & Company welcomes all to showroom open day

Cooks and Company is thrilled to announce the launch of their newly refurbished showroom on Saturday the 10th June.

Come and experience the state of the art Miele Centre, one of only a handful nationwide. Be part of the iconic AGA Centre unveiling.

Explore the very best from the USA with our state of the art Sub-Zero & Wolf display, one of the most comprehensive anywhere in the world.

The company are also proud to be unveiling its stunning new Gaggenau displays in their unique concrete furniture.

Try a fresh cup of tea made with the unique Quooker tap, still the only true 100 degree tap on the market or sample a piece of cake baked in the unique Neff “Slide & Hide” oven, as seen on TV.

All of this is taking place at Cook House, Brunel Drive, Newark, NG24 2FB, 10:00 – 15:00.

To celebrate the new high-end luxury kitchen appliances, Cooks and Company will have live cooking demonstrations running throughout the day from Miele, Gaggenau, AGA, Neff, Wolf & Lacanche along with freshly brewed coffee tasting experiences made by its internationally acclaimed barista using the all new and industry leading Gaggenau coffee machine.

There will be free prize draw competitions and special, on the day discounts available throughout the store.

Come and help the company celebrate, enter the competitions and take advantage of the huge extra discounts available on the day only.