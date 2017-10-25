Could you help Lincolnshire’s RAF celebrations soar?

If you have a keen interest in aviation heritage, you could be a part of the county’s RAF 100 celebrations.

Working in partnership with Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire (AHL) and West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council has put together a three-year programme of activities to mark this historic occasion under the banner “Lincolnshire: Bastion in the Air, 1915-18”, made possible thanks to support from National Lottery players, through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The events will form part of the county’s contribution to the national RAF 100 celebrations and will showcase the prominent role Lincolnshire has played in the story of military aviation.

The county council is now looking for volunteers interested in becoming a guide or ambassador for the two main exhibitions.

The first is a recreation of a World War One grass airfield at RAF Scampton, complete with replica aircraft and artefacts giving an insight into the daily lives of members of the Royal Flying Corps during the period.

The second, at The Collection in Lincoln, charts the emerging air threat posed by Zeppelins and the British response. The focus will be on the county’s role as one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturing centres and the vital contribution of local female munitions workers known as munitionettes.

Dave Harrigan, Lincolnshire County Council’s Aviation Heritage Manager, said: “We’re looking for people who want to share their passion for aviation heritage with the thousands of visitors we expect to attract next year.

“The RAF 100 events will be one the biggest celebrations of aviation heritage ever seen, so this really is a chance to be a part of something special.”

The exhibition at RAF Scampton will run from 6 April until 24 August, whilst the exhibition at The Collection will be open from 26 May until 9 September.

Volunteers will be given full training at workshops to be held at RAF Scampton in January and February.

For more information on the project and how to volunteer, visit www.aviationheritagelincolnshire.com .