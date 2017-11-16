Council awards £500,000 for Burton leisure facilities

North Lincolnshire Council has awarded £500,000 for new and enhanced sport and leisure facilities in Burton-upon-Stather.

A skate park, outdoor gym and multi-use games area (MUGA) is now complete at Burton Playing Fields. The on-site pavilion and nearby bowls club are also set to benefit.

Working in consultation with Burton-upon-Stather Parish Council, Burton Playing Fields Association (PFA) and Burton Bowls Club, ward members – Cllr Elaine Marper, Cllr Ralph Ogg and Cllr Helen Rowson – secured the funding. The PFA also provided funding for a new zip wire.

The group consulted with local residents, including children, young people and adults, to find out what facilities they would like in their village. The skate park is already popular with local young people, whilst the recently completed MUGA, zip wire and outdoor gym is also expected to be a favourite.

Enhancements planned for the pavilion include large and small community rooms and additional storage spaces. Planning permission has also been granted for a new bowls club pavilion. Works are due to start on this in December.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“It is fantastic to see projects we are supporting come to fruition. As a council, we are committed to investing in rural communities and ensuring access to sports and leisure facilities.

“Residents, local groups and ward members had a vision for the sport and leisure offer in Burton and they have worked hard with us to make it happen. I’m so pleased that local young people are already enjoying the skate park and I hope the new zip wire, outdoor gym and multi-use games area will be just as popular.”