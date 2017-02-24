County Council champions locals living with motor neurone disease charter

Lincolnshire County Council is adopting the motor neurone disease (MND) charter in support of local people living with this terminal disease and their carers.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe. It kills around a third of people within a year of diagnosis, and more than half within two years. There is currently no cure.

Unfortunately, MND is still little understood and this contributes to many people with the disease not receiving the care and support they need. The MND Charter was launched to change this.

Angela Newton, Councillor for Spalding West, said: “It is vital that more people are aware of the needs of people with MND so those living with this devastating disease can maximise their quality of life and die with dignity.”

Hannah Harris from Spalding, approached Cllr Newton about the Charter, she said: “When my dad was diagnosed with MND we had already lost so much of him. I wanted to campaign to make sure everyone newly diagnosed and living with MND in Lincolnshire had the right care, help, understanding and most importantly, compassion, available to them.

“I’m really pleased that my councillors have adopted the MND Charter because when I decided to campaign I thought it would be difficult work but everyone has been very helpful. I only wish my dad could be here but I know he would have been proud.”

Chris James, Director of External Affairs for the MND Association, added: “The importance of the MND Charter is undeniable. We want everyone to be clear that access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time, as set out in our Charter, can transform lives.”

For further information about motor neurone disease and the charter, visit www.mndassociation.org/mndcharter.