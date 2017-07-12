Council grants scheme will boost kerb appeal of town centre shops

West Lindsey District Council has launched a grants scheme for Gainsborough’s town centre businesses to improve the look of their shop fronts.

Property owners and businesses have an opportunity to apply for a Shop Front Improvement Grant, to help towards the cost of renovating or redesigning their shop frontage.

The one-off grant, which is now live, can cover up to 75% (to a maximum value of £15,000) towards the total costs of physical improvements works and enhancement to the premises.

Cllr Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee and ward member for Gainsborough said: “The council has allocated the funding to support our ambition to transform the town centre in priority areas, through heritage-led regeneration. This is described within the Gainsborough Heritage Masterplan, which was launched last month.

“We feel it is important that this approach is mirrored within any town centre initiatives and will really compliment the work already taking place in Gainsborough.”

Cllr Trevor Young who also represents the Gainsborough ward also welcomed the news. He said: “This grant is a great opportunity for tenanted or empty shops located in the area to apply for a grant to do renewal and repair work. I would encourage as many people as possible who are eligible to apply for the funding to do so.”

The scheme is available to businesses in the following town centre locations:

Lord Street

Market Place

Market Street

North Street

Silver Street

Grants are discretionary and subject to the availability of funds; the inclusion of a building within an eligible area does not give any automatic entitlement to a grant.

Properties that do not face onto main retail areas (i.e. those that are in side streets off these roads) will not be supported.