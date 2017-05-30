Council warns against dangers of swimming in Hartsholme lakes

People are being warned of the dangers of swimming in open water following several incidents of children jumping into the lakes at Hartsholme Country Park and Swanholme.

City of Lincoln Council’s park rangers have issued a warning to people to stay out of the water as hot weather continues and half-term approaches.

Conservation Ranger Lisa Blezzard said: “During a hot spell some people may be tempted to jump in the lakes to cool off, but this is incredibly dangerous and simply not worth the risk.

“Apart from the obvious danger of hitting rocks or hidden debris, the lake is very deep and if someone swimming were to get into difficulty it could become a very dangerous situation, as it would be hard to reach anyone who gets into trouble.

“Sudden immersion in cold water can send the body into shock, causing even the strongest swimmers to struggle. There are also risks around getting caught in weeds, underwater currents, and contracting naturally occurring waterborne diseases, such as Leptospirosis.

“When we are on site we carry out regular patrols of the park, so if we see anyone in the lakes we instruct them to get out of the water.

“Hartsholme Country Park is a beautiful place to spend time in good weather and we want people to enjoy it. But please, stay safe and enjoy the lakes from dry land.”