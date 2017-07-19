Councillors reject pioneering new project for 195 new homes in Lincolnshire

Council planners have rejected pioneering plans for 195 new homes in Frampton, South Lincolnshire .

The plans, submitted by Larkfleet Ltd, would have seen a mixture of one-and-a-half and two storey homes built in the area, but met resistance from councillors who want to protect the character of the countryside in the area.

The refusal came even though the developer had scaled back their original plans from 215 homes to 195, after the council refused permission earlier in the year.

Larkfleet, a developer with an enviable reputation for their use of innovative technology and construction methods has developments in Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and Rutland.

The firm is now appealing and a decision will be heard at a six-day public inquiry in September 13th, 2017.