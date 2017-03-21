Countdown is on for Lincoln Fashion Week

With less than six weeks to go, plans for Lincoln Fashion Week are really hotting-up with more than 100 models are ready to showcase the latest looks for kids, teens and adults of all ages

Organiser Lincoln BIG has hosted two boot camps to ensure everyone is polished and primed, ready to stun on the catwalk.

A party of retailers, buyers, models and members of the media had a fabulous day at the London Fashion Week Festival and returned bursting with news of the latest trends and full of bright ideas for the city’s own fashion extravaganza.

Lincoln Fashion Week promises something for everyone, from tots to teens, right through to great-grandparents.

Jess Wickham, Head of Fashion Week, said: “We will be giving out free exclusive fashion week tote bags and programmes at five locations in an area stretching from Bailgate to St Marks, so no-one need miss out.

“People should look out for our Pop-Up Box offices, which will also be selling tickets for our fabulous finale fashion show on May 5 in Alive Church, Newland.

“On April 28, we are challenging people to be part of a Live Mannequin Display for Macmillan. Models will be featured in the store’s windows – between 12 noon and 1pm – showing the latest Spring and Summer looks.”

On April 30 and 31 and May 1, style-conscious shoppers are being encouraged to explore the wide range of clothing, shoes and other accessories, which will be featured in the Lincoln Fashion Fair at Waterside Shopping Centre.

Also on May 1, there is a Children’s Fashion Event taking place at Debenhams at St Marks Shopping Centre. It’s the ideal opportunity to track down something special for your son or daughter.

“We’ve also got a brilliant event for teenagers who want to really shine at their school or college party. Debenhams at St Marks Shopping Centre is hosting a Prom Night on May 4, to showcase all the latest looks for teens determined to dazzle,” said Jess.

She added: “Then on Friday May 5, everyone is going to let their hair down and celebrate Lincoln Fashion Week at our Finale Catwalk Show in Alive Church. The show starts at 7pm and people can buy their tickets NOW!”