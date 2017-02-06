County artist surpasses doctor’s expectations and organises art sale

An international artist from North Lincolnshire surpasses doctor’s expectations and lives on to organise a one day art sale in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Dennis Nash, from Hibaldstow, has four types of cancer and to thank the Scunthorpe hospice for the care he’s receiving, he’s hosting an art sale with over 200 original watercolour and acrylic paintings at discount prices.

Last year Dennis was told by doctors he would live until July however he continues to surprise health professionals with how well he’s taken to treatment.

“The hospice is smashing; I wouldn’t be the same person if I didn’t come,” he said. “It’s a bonus that I can use my skills and give something back. Last April I raised £8,000 by holding a very successful art sale in aid of the hospice.

“When someone says you’re dying it’s very easy to get depressed, worried or stressed; I’ve just accepted it and took a positive outlook.

“I didn’t expect to be here to organise another one, however this sale is a one-off with paintings that no one has ever seen before.

“All profits will go to the hospice and there will be a variety of paintings including landscapes, seascapes and scenes of Venice, New York and Paris. Prices will be dramatically reduced as a £300 painting will be sale for £100.”

Dennis’s artwork has been purchased in Japan, America and Malta and one of his paintings was even sent to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s private secretary apartment.

He was diagnosed with cancer during Christmas 2014 and the cancer has spread from his bowel to his stomach, liver and lymph nodes.

“People get hooked on my work and it’s nice to see them in people’s homes,” he said. “It keeps me going focusing on the organisation of the sale and I still paint eight hours a day when I feel well enough.”

In total Dennis hopes to raise £20,000 for the hospice through his art sales and raffling off paintings.

The Art Sale by Dennis Nash takes place at Scawby Village Hall on Saturday, 22nd April.