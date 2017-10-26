County council scoops £2m funding for Dunholme and Welton

A successful bid for a portion funding from the Department of Transport’s (DfT) National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF) has landed the council £2mfor improvements near Dunholme and Welton.

The extra £2m will go towards the construction of a new three-armed roundabout at the current A46 / Lincoln Road junction, as well as improving safety by reducing the level of the hill along this section of the A46.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said:

“This is fantastic news for those living and traveling near Welton and Dunholme, as well as for the county as a whole. Not only does it mean improved safety on the A46, but it shows that the DfT remains confident in the county’s ability to carry out large-scale highway improvement projects.

“In addition to the £2m we’ve just been awarded for the Welton / Dunholme roundabout, Lincolnshire has also been allocated over £41m in DfT funding for 2017/18 including £27.6m for general maintenance, £2.5m to tackle an estimated 46,800 potholes and £5.4m from the first tranche of NPIF – all of which is being used to keep the county’s vast highway network safe and in the best possible condition.”

When complete in 2020, the new A46 Dunholme / Welton roundabout will improve safety and reduce congestion on this much-travelled route.

Cllr Davies added: “The existing junction has a history of accidents. Combined with poor visibility and significant queues on Lincoln Road during peak hours, this junction is a prime candidate for improvements and will benefit greatly by being made into a roundabout.

“A planning application for the new roundabout was submitted in September. Our hope now is that this will be reviewed and approved over the coming months, so we can continue moving forward with the project.”