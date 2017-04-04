County dementia assessment recognised for national award

The care and safety of older people at a county dementia assessment unit has been recognised for a national award.

Langworth Ward, a 17-bed specialist assessment and treatment unit for people with dementia, has been shortlisted for a Patient Safety Award for the introduction of their personalised sensory toolkit.

The ward at North Hykeham, Lincoln, part of Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, cares for people with dementia who are experiencing complex needs and problems.

The personalised sensory toolkit utilises innovative, sensory activities such as memory boxes, the introduction of playlist for life, themed rummage boxes and animals to engage people staying on the ward.

The toolkits assist in managing the complex behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia and enhance patient safety.

The Langworth Ward team hope to further enhance patient care and safety with the opening of a Ladies’ Lounge later this month.

Jacky Tyson, Occupational Therapist Technical Instructor on the ward, said: “We are shocked but absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for the Patient Safety Award. It is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the team who have embraced new ideas and gone the extra mile to provide the best possible care for our patients.

“Our reputation is growing countywide and we have been invited to present our work at a wide range of events, conference and local groups.

“Throughout the project we have also generated interest in the local community. We have recruited an army of volunteers and local businesses who support the project by providing various resources but also visit the ward to engage with the patients.

“Everyone on the team, including housekeepers, porters, admin, nursing, management, occupational therapists and physio staff have come together to create an environment that is fun to work in and provides an excellent standard of care.

“However, special credit has to go to Ben and Jerry our ward rabbits, who have made such a positive impression since their arrival.”