County dementia patients step back in time with fifties-themed lounge

Patients at a county dementia assessment unit can now journey back in time after the opening of a fifties-themed Ladies’ lounge.

With Elvis on the turntable, Audrey Hepburn on TV and a room full of fifties fixtures and fittings, staff hope this new interactive lounge will improve and enhance the environment for the female patients during their stay on Langworth Ward at Witham Court, North Hykeham.

Some of the images and items used to evoke these memories were donated by staff, family members and volunteers while other items of retro furniture were bought from local charity shops.

“The idea behind the lounge is to focus on sight, sounds, smells and touch that will take the patients back to a time and a place they’re familiar with,” said Occupational Therapist Carol Rogers.

She added: “The lounge will help patients reminisce about their past lives, share their experiences and their stories so staff can get to know them better and deliver more personalised care.

“Developing activities that are person-centred, offer long-lasting benefits that can be transferred to any setting when the patients leave the ward, be it in a care home or back with their families.”

The 1950s Ladies’ Lounge was officially opened by the Mayor of North Hykeham, Councillor Susannah Spencer.

Now that the ladies have their refurbished lounge plans are already underway for the revamp of the ward’s Gentlemen’s Snug.