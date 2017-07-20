County hospice celebrates 25 years of care

More than 100 people turned out to enjoy a sun soaked celebration when North Lincolnshire’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice celebrated its 25th anniversary this week.

Scunthorpe’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice held a garden party for patients, families, friends, staff and supporters to help it celebrate the milestone of providing 25 years of care to thousands of local people.

Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “This event was a celebration of all we have achieved together as a community, and a chance for us to say a huge thank you to everyone who helps and supports us to deliver hospice care direct to the people who need it.”

Visitors to the event met staff and enjoyed musical entertainment, along with a wonderful afternoon tea, provided by the Hospice’s catering team.

They were also able to take a tour of the hospice, and view some of the new-look inpatient rooms, recently refurbished thanks to the hospice’s ‘Sponsor a Room’ scheme, which raised over £75,000 in donations, as well as mark the official opening of its the new café and shop.

Karen added: “Since opening our day care unit in 1992, we’ve continually expanded and developed our services to be able to provide high quality, specialist care to local people with life-limiting illnesses – all thanks to the support of local people, so this was our chance to showcase our wonderful Hospice and say thank you.”

The birthday celebrations also marked the launch of the hospice’s ‘Sea of Sunflowers’ appeal.

The hospice is inviting the community to celebrate the life of a loved one by purchasing a metal sunflower birdfeeder from the Hospice, or any of its shops, which they can add their own personal message.

They will then have the opportunity to place it in the hospice’s idyllic garden. All the money raised will fund vital care and support for local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.