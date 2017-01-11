County restaurant chain renews NFFF award

A Lincolnshire restaurant and takeaway chain is continuing to fry high after renewing its National Federation of Fish Friers Fish & Chip Quality Award status in Lincoln.

The Elite Fish & Chip Company at the Moorland Centre on Tritton Road is the latest restaurant and takeaway in the Lincolnshire chain to retain the award, which identifies fish and chip outlets that serve the highest quality fish and chips and deliver the best level of service.

Each Fish and Chip Quality Award is valid for two years and retention is dependent on standards being maintained. These are awarded by assessors from the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops. Tritton Road’s renewal follows the Elite’s Ruskington takeaway and restaurant and its sister takeaway Welbourne’s in the village receiving the quality award back in August.

Shops are scored on presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and, most importantly, the quality of the cooked product.

Owner Adrian Tweedale said: “After a period of thorough inspection and assessment, we are pleased to hear that Elite has once again come out on top.

“All our locations have their own unique charm and continue to be formally recognised for their consistency in providing the highest levels of quality and service. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the quality of our fish and chips and it’s thanks to our committed and enthusiastic staff that we retain these kinds of standards.”

The NFFF runs the Quality Award scheme as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade and enhancing the profile of the industry. It serves to reward and promote shops that provide good quality products and are hygienic, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

There are currently around 250 fish and chip outlets across the country that have been recognised with the NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Award.