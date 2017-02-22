County volunteer enters Guinness Book of World Records

An adult volunteer with Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force has officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

Last June, Deeping St James based Lieutenant Clare Wookey was part of the O W Ladies team of five that swam the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland and back in 28 hours and 25 minutes.

The non-stop crossing has now officially been recognised as the quickest ever by a relay team ensuring Clare’s place in the record books.

Over 50 nautical miles the intrepid swimmers overcame choppy waters, jellyfish stings and hypothermia in sea temperatures as low as 11°C to complete the challenge.

Clare said: “As I was a late addition to the team, I hadn’t done as much preparation as I would have liked and I knew that this one would be cold.

“My life experiences have always told me that, with the right mindset, anything is possible and I am living proof of that.”

Swimming the North Channel was the penultimate part of the team’s bid to complete the Ocean’s Seven challenge of the world’s major marathon swims which includes swimming across the English Channel and the Strait of Gibraltar.

The final challenge of the seven they need to complete is to swim the Catalina Straight, there and back from the Californian coast to Catalina Island. The team are currently in training to take that challenge on in August.

Clare added: “The next swim is warmer but with the added obstacle of sharks. That will provide a different type of mental challenge.”

Joining Clare in the venture was Vicki Watson, Caroline Sims and Sarah Gatland all from Nottinghamshire, plus Louise Stratford from Suffolk.