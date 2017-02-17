County’s oldest retailer looks set to close two stores

Oldrids and Downtown has annoucned it is set to close its Lincoln and Gainsborough stores.

The family business, which began life in Boston in 1804, blames “tough trading conditions” for the decision. The group also says that because it doesn’t own those premises outright, that they may have to close.

With some 95 staff working across the two shops; Oldrids & Downtown say staff will be taken through the necessary consultation process.

Marcus Meadows Retail Operations Director – Oldrids & Downtown explains: “Despite the unquestionable commitment and effort that the staff across both stores have made over the last 4 years we are sadly left with no alternative but to take this difficult decision.”

The company stress that the decision is being taken to allow them to concentrate on their stores in Boston, Grantham and Scunthorpe, adding that it will ‘protect their future and the jobs of the people who work within them’

Meadows added, ““We would like to thank all of our employees for their continuing hard work and dedication across all Oldrids & Downtown stores.”

Since opening its doors in 1804, as a small family retailer, specialising as a draper, mercer, hosier, haberdasher and funeral director, the company later grew to sell furniture and even cars at one stage. In 2006 a new non family director was appointed and improvements and expansion plans were implemented, this later led to expansion into Lincoln, Scunthorpe and Gainsborough.