Craig David to play Cleethorpes

Pop sensation Craig David is set to headline Cleethorpes’ Meridian Showground this summer with special guest Sigma in July.

From a UK Garage pioneer to a mainstream multi-million seller, Craig David is so much more than your average artist. The Southampton born singer transcends the norm, consistently outdoes expectation and continues to push musical boundaries.

From Ivor Novello awards to sales of over 13 million, 2 No.1’s, 14 Top 10 hits, huge success in America and sold out shows across the world, Craig is one of the UK music scene’s most successful male solo artists. As well as awards, acclaim, platinum sales and sold-out tours, the singer/songwriter is one of a handful of artists able to balance incredible commercial success with can’t-pay-for-it credibility.

2016 started with a bang. His recent single, ‘When The Bassline Drops’, a collaboration with grime artist Big Narstie entered the Official UK Top 10 six weeks after release and has now sold over 300,000 copies, remaining in the top 40 singles chart for over 3 months.

His follow up single ‘Nothing Like This’, a collaboration with dance duo Blonde, has already shot straight into the iTunes chart at #6 and has debuted at #4 in the Official UK Chart on day one.

Craig’s recent return to music has proved his popularity has far from faded, with his Radio 1 Live Lounge cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’ garnering a staggering 5 million views within 24 hours.

Since 2013, Craig has also built his TS5 brand from house party, to radio show, to sell-out live concert. His unique brand of DJ-ing, MC-ing, mixing and singing live, with sets in the biggest clubs as far and wide as France, Italy, Morocco, Moscow, South Korea, Dubai and Beijing have attracted fans in their thousands.

2016 has already proved to be a successful year for TS5, kicking off with a sold out exclusive concert for MTV in London, which was also broadcast on the TV station. As well as this, TS5 has already been confirmed for every major festival this summer including, Glastonbury, V Festival, Wireless, Bestival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend. These will be followed by an eight Week TS5 Residency at Ibiza Rocks throughout July and August.

March 2017 sees Craig David play sold out arenas. This is being hailed as one of the great comebacks of all time by many people, but in truth, he never really went away.

He’s set to play Cleethorpes on Friday 14th July 2017. Tickets are on sale now.