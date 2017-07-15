Craig David in concert at Cleethorpes

Thousands flocked to see legend Craig David take to the stage at Meridian Showground in Cleethorpes last night (Friday 14th July 2017)

The gig, which he performed ahead of the release of his new album, ‘Following My Intuition’ was a sell out and part of Craig’s biggest UK arena tour in 15 years.

The popular musician treated fans to classics such as 7 Days, Rise and Fall and Rewind.

Supporting Craig for his concert on the Lincolnshire coast was rapper Professor Green and drum and bass DJ and record production duo Sigma.