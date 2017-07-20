Cricketers tackle world record to raise funds for Air Ambulance

A trio of cricketers are hoping to break the world record for the length of time they can bat cricket balls into a net while raising £20,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Dave Newman, Richard Wells and Shaun Brown – who all play for Billingborough Cricket Club – want to break the current 52-hour record by 20 hours.

Coincidentally, Dave and Richard actually held the record themselves a few years ago when they set a record of 48 hours before it was broken with a 52 hour-long stint. Not to be beaten they are planning to take back the title in spectacular style.

Dave said: “We are confident we can break the record and we will aim for 72 hours. If we are going to break the record we might as well blow it out of the water.”

The challenge will take place at the Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford, starting at 9am on Thursday, November 23 and finish 72 hours later.

Although they plan to use bowling machines for the challenge, anyone who would like to bowl a few balls at them is invited to go along and join in.

Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser, Faye Nam, said: “This is a fantastic challenge, it is certainly one we have never heard of before, but just goes to show that you can do just about anything to raise money if you put your mind to it.

“With no Government funding its costs our Charity an average of £2,500 every time we undertake a life-saving mission so this money could potentially save 8 lives in Lincs & Notts.”

Under the rules, the trio are allowed a five-minute break every hour but can accumulate them to get a longer break and some sleep later on in an attempt to prevent the exhaustion and hallucinations suffered by Dave and Richard last time they undertook the challenge.

Helpers are also needed on the day to do jobs including collecting balls and feeding the bowling machines. If you can help call Shaun on 07824 118954, Dave 07984 908234 or Richard 07930 733278.

To support the challenge, you can donate here.