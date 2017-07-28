Cyclist thanks charity three years after saving her life

A mountain biker has thanked the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance which saved her life after a devastating biking accident in remote quarry.

In 2014, Sarah Layden and partner Ryan Bradshaw were riding their mountain bikes in Bestwood Park, Nottingham, when Sarah fell more than 30 feet and landed on her head sustaining a traumatic brain injury.

Due to being in a remote quarry with no access to land vehicles and the seriousness of Sarah’s injuries, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was dispatched.

The helicopter was able to land very close to Sarah and quickly stabilise her, before flying Sarah to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham in just three minutes. She was in hospital for over four weeks.

Sarah said: “The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are amazing people. Without their help, I would have quickly deteriorated and probably died at the scene. Their services are irreplaceable and extremely important. I am forever in their debt and cannot thank them enough.”

Three years later Sarah’s made a remarkable recover and her partner, Ryan Bradshaw, has set up his own company, Cadenza Velo, designing and selling cycling clothing and accessories.

From sales of the clothing he will be making a donation towards the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance as a way to say thank you for saving Sarah’s life.

Sarah presented their first cheque for £102 to Roger Linnell who was one of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance paramedics who treated Sarah.

Roger added: “It was fantastic to see Sarah and Ryan again, under much better circumstances. Sarah has made an amazing recovery considering the traumatic brain injury she sustained.

“It’s really wonderful to see the difference we can make to somebodies live and as a Charity we are extremely grateful for this donation, it will help to make sure we can continue to do what we did for her – to save lives!”