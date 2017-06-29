Dambuster memorabilia fetches double its estimate

A logbook belonging to a member of the legendary Dambusters has made more than double its estimate at auction.

The book, which belonged to Leonard Sumpter, a bomb aimer in the attack, was used to record missions. Most airmen kept a log of their missions but that didn’t stop this particular logbook fetching way above its guide estimate.

The logbook, which was sold alongside a scrapbook containing cuttings and photographs about the raid and later missions made over £9,000 between them as buyers locked horns over the prized possessions.

The pioneering Dambusters raid on 17th May 1943 made history through the use of experimental bouncing bombs which were used to break two important dams deep within Nazi Germany.

Some 19 bombers and 133 men took part in what was codenamed Operation Chastise, sadly eight planes were eventually lost on the mission and 53 crew were killed.

Commenting on the sale of the items, Carl Buck, from Nottingham-based International Autograph Auctions, said: “These kind of items come up very rarely and there is always a lot of interest.

“It had an estimate of around £3,000 and it is easy to see why it went for so much, as it had signatures from other airmen like Guy Gibson and David Maltby, making it a Who’s Who of the Dambusters.”