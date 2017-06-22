Chef Danny Gill wows crowd at Lincolnshire Show

Great British Menu finalist Danny Gill was entertaining visitors at this year’s Lincolnshire Show with a duo of delectable dishes taken from the Browns Pie Shop in Lincoln.

As we reported back in April, Danny bought the Steep Hill eatery from his parents – who themselves snapped up the restaurant in 2005. It has since become one of the city’s most beloved spots and, as Danny demonstrated at the Show, the menu is full of beautiful local produce, great taste and exquisite presentation.

Danny wowed the crowd by freshly preparing a black pudding scotch egg. The pudding, which was home made in their own establishment, was wrapped around a soft boiled egg. Danny then dusted it in flower and double dunked it in egg and breadcrumbs. After it was deep fried until golden, the Scotch egg was rested on a salad of water cress, spinach and fresh apple.

The accompanying sauce was even more delectable, and made from reduced apple juice with English mustard, double cream and then a flourish of wholegrain mustard. The dish was then completed with a flourish of apple puree.

Unsurprisingly, the black pudding Scotch egg has been a staple on the menu for years and is a favourite for customers. Having tasted it for ourselves, we’re definitely converts. The rich, almost gamey flavours of the black pudding played off the unctuous egg. Both were brought together with the sweet and zingy apple flavours that ran through the dish.

The restaurant’s gifted pastry chef treated to the audience to a strawberry tartlet, which he prepared and plated alongside Danny.

On a beautifully decorated plate, a pre-cooked short crust pastry case was filled with strawberry sauce, topped with dried strawberries and fresh Lincolnshire strawberries – the best in the world.

Instead of cream, the tart was topped with yoghurt which had been chilled, compressed and spiked with gelatine and elderflower and squirted onto the dish. A daub of balsamic reduction completed the tartlet which was light, complex and utterly moreish.