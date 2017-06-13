The Dip Society Crowdfunding Campaign Featured on BBC Look North

British (Lincolnshire) fresh food company, The Dip Society was featured last night on BBC North discussing their current crowdfunding campaign with Seedrs.

The two minute report which aired in a primetime slot at 7pm on Sunday 11th June featured co-founders Claire Ollard and Helen Boyle. They discussed how The Dip Society began and why they chose crowdfunding as a route for fundraising.

Within the report, Barry James from ‘The Crowdfunding Centre’ states that women entrepreneurs are leading the way over their male counterparts for raising funds via crowdfunding platforms. Stating that “women do not run as many campaigns (as men) but when they do they do are more successful”.

With food brands such as Brewdog and Cauli Rice all having successfully raised via crowdfunding and a total value of £64million having been raised by businesses last year in the UK alone – the piece emphasises how effective the crowdfunding mechanism can be.

Claire Ollard, co-founder of The Dip Society says: “We are delighted to be featured on BBC Look North and receive such brilliant coverage within the local area where The Dip Society began and continues to be produced. It also really helps us in our mission for getting the message out there in joining up on our journey for dip domination”