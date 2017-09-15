Director of Lincolnshire homebuilder tackles charity endurance challenge

Rob Newton, Director of Lincolnshire homebuilder Chestnut Homes, is gearing up for a 300 mile endurance cycle ride for charity.

Rob is embarking on the Cancer Research UK 300-Mile Cycle Challenge, which runs throughout September.

Cyclists participating in the challenge have until Saturday 30th September to complete the ride.

So far, Rob has raised £105 towards his target of £300 and completed 93.5 miles of his 300-mile goal.

He said: “Unfortunately, cancer is an illness which directly or indirectly affects a lot of people. Cancer Research UK does fantastic work to aid research into prevention and cures, so anything I can do to support them is great.”

He added: “I’d like to say a big thank you everyone who has donated and supported me so far.”