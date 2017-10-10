Disgraced PC given new role just weeks after being dismissed for drink driving

A Louth police officer who was recently dismissed after she was found staggering in the street in her dressing gown near her crashed car has been handed a new role at Lincolnshire Police just weeks after being sacked.

Former PC Rebecca Stevenson, 33, was over twice the legal drink drive limit when she lost control of her vehicle and faced a disciplinary at which she was sacked.

However, in a controversial move, the police have now appointed her to a new role as a civilian investigator at the force.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor seemed to defend the appointment saying: “Ms Stevenson pled guilty at magistrates court to a charge of drink-driving, and was convicted and sentenced. Ms Stevenson’s conviction for drink driving led to a disciplinary hearing chaired by the Chief Constable, at which the fact of ‘gross misconduct’ was accepted.

“The outcome was that the conviction was not compatible with her role as a police constable and the warranted powers that the role holds.

“She was dismissed without notice from that position. There was substantial evidence, heard in private due to its sensitive nature, that supported the view that the actions of Ms Stevenson displayed behaviour for her that was both exceptional and rare.

“Lincolnshire Police takes the wellbeing of its staff very seriously, and believes that the public should be treated with empathy and compassion.

“Ms Stevenson applied for a role as a member of staff and it was felt that, in this exceptional case, it was mutually beneficial for the force and the public of Lincolnshire to put her 12 years of knowledge and experience to good effect.”