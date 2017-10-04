Distinctive jewellery stolen from home of elderly couple in Kirton Lindsey

Between 12.40pm and 4pm on Friday 29th September the home of an elderly couple was broken into and several thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen.

The property, on Wesley Street in Kirton in Lindsey, had been broken into causing damage to the property. The intruders had turned out drawers and cupboards and stolen watches, rings and other jewellery as well as an amount of cash.

Some of the jewellery is very unusual. Amongst the items stolen are a Pierre Cardin watch (as pictured) a diamond ring 1.3 carat yellow & white gold (as pictured) a diamond necklace 1.25 carat, 9 carat white gold (as pictured). Two items, a Suffragette watch with ‘VOTES FOR WOMEN’ on the face and a Suffragette ring with violet, white and green stones are rare and very unusual and would stand out. There were many other items of jewellery stolen as well

Police are appealing for anyone who knows anything about this burglary or anyone who has been offered this jewellery to contact as on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 439 of 29/09/17. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, you won’t be asked your name and you could receive a cash reward.

Handling stolen goods is a crime. Knowingly buying stolen goods is an offence. If you know anyone who is buying or selling stolen goods, call us on 101.