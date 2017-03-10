Domesday descends on Lincoln

As part of a major exhibition, the Domesday Book will make a ‘one-in-a-generation’ trip to Lincoln Castle.

The earliest surviving public record, The Domesday Book was commissioned in 1086 by William the Conqueror following his successful invasion 20 years earlier. Domesday gave the king a picture of his realm by recording the taxable value and resources of all the boroughs and manors in England.

The document will be on loan to Lincoln Castle from its permanent home at The National Archives, London.

On display in the Magna Carta vault from 27 May to 3 September, Domesday will be one of a number of local and national treasures showcased as part of Battles and Dynasties, an exhibition brought together by Lincolnshire County Council, Lord Cormack and the Historic Lincoln Trust.

“This is an unmissable chance for visitors to see the book within the grounds of a castle built by the same king that ordered it to be written,” said Nick Worth, Executive Councillor for Heritage.

“Following the investment in Lincoln Castle and The Collection, we’re lucky to have the state-of-the-art conditions to display special items like this here in Lincoln.”

Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper at The National Archives, said: “There simply is no other document like Domesday. It is our nation’s earliest, most important and most treasured public record, a work of the greatest historic significance. It offers an insight into life and society in England more than 900 years ago and just as importantly it still has the power to engage and inform us today.

“As a national institution we are delighted that the most iconic public record is going out to the public, allowing visitors a unique opportunity to view it as part of a fascinating exhibition in the fine medieval surroundings of Lincoln Castle this summer.”

The Domesday Book will be included as part of the Lincoln Castle all-inclusive ticket which also includes Magna Carta, the Medieval Wall Walk and the Victorian Prison.