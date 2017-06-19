DONG partners with Grimsby Institute to offer offshore wind apprenticeships

DONG Energy has partnered with the Grimsby Institute to offer new offshore wind turbine technician apprenticeships.

The three-year apprenticeships will comprise of one year of classroom based learning at the Grimsby Institute followed by two years working on site with DONG Energy.

Students will be taught in a new virtual training centre opened by the Grimsby Institute this year.

The apprentices will study as a maintenance & operations engineering technician (MOET) with an emphasis on turbine technology. They will undertake a BTEC Level 3 in Engineering, and if they successfully complete the programme will become full-time employees at DONG Energy.

Duncan Clark, Programme Director for Hornsea Project One Offshore Wind Farm at DONG Energy, said: “Our new operations hub being built in the Grimsby Royal Dock will help maintain our offshore wind projects in the North Sea, and we want local people with relevant skills to work out of the hub and benefit from a highly rewarding job in a fantastic industry.”

Gill Alton, Chief Executive of the Grimsby Institute, added: “Grimsby is home to the wind energy industry and it’s excellent news for the town that the Institute has been selected by DONG Energy to provide the skills, knowledge and key employability skills the apprentices will develop in their first year.”