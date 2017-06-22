It’s double gold for Lincolnshire’s two universities

Lincolnshire’s two universities have both been given the highest rating possible in a new national assessment of the quality of teaching, learning and student achievement in UK higher education.

Both Bishop Grosseteste University and the University of Lincoln were awarded a Gold rating by a panel of independent experts in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The TEF was introduced by the Government to build a new picture of excellence in teaching and learning in UK’s world-class higher education sector.

Ursula Lidbetter MBE, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “To have both universities in the county rated as gold is truly outstanding and an indication of the quality of experience students can expect when coming to study in Lincolnshire.

“I’d like to commend both institutions for their dedication to ensuring that students receive a first class education and the contribution each institution makes to improving the life chances of our young people and the economic prosperity of the county.”

Lincolnshire’s two universities are among only 26% of higher education providers from across the whole of the UK to be awarded a Gold rating.

The TEF Panel judged that both Bishop Grosseteste University and the University of Lincoln deliver consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for students.

In their written summaries, they said the University of Lincoln showed “a comprehensive and embedded approach to student engagement that provides opportunities for students and staff to work closely together” and commended on the “outstanding physical and digital resources which pervade all aspects of student experience, including state-of-the-art teaching spaces”.

The Panel praised BGU as a university where “employability and enterprise skills are embedded throughout the student experience, enabling students to acquire knowledge, skills and understanding that are most highly valued by employers.”

Professor Mary Stuart, Vice Chancellor at the University of Lincoln, said: “It is fantastic news for Lincoln that both the city’s universities have been awarded Gold in the TEF. It shows that people across the region are benefiting from the life-changing opportunities that higher education can bring and also puts Lincoln firmly on the map as a top destination for students from across the UK and overseas.”