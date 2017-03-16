Dragons Den contestants meet Lincoln Executive Club members

The Lincoln executive club – a private club aimed at chief executives and managing and senior directors of Lincolnshire’s most successful businesses and organisations – met for dinner yesterday evening (15th March 2017) at the Hilton Doubletree, and met Dragons Den contestants, Paula Short and Rachel De Caux, from Beauty Boulevard.

The couple shared their recent experience of surviving an appearance on Dragon’s Den and their success in launching an international beauty product range from Lincoln’s high street.

It was a lively and entertaining account: Paula began by explaining how it was “the most nerve racking thing we’ve ever done in our lives” and how the “three-minute pitch made their legs felt like jelly”

Rachel went on to explain that despite being given a hard time by the Dragons, the exposure had resulted in their latest product, Glitter Lips, being snapped up by stores all over the world – from New York to Australia.

The evening proved a huge success and other speakers including Tom Blount of Lincoln Science and Innovation Park and Nick Brown from the Education Business partnership (EBP) brought members up to speed on the latest developments in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Executive Club is an initiative, jointly organised by Langleys Solicitors and Streets & Co chartered accountants. It is an invite only club that aims to provide a forum for the ‘meeting of minds’ whereby key decision makers of the local economy are able to discuss business ideas openly with one another in convivial surroundings over dinner. It draws together chief executives and managing and senior directors of Lincolnshire’s most successful businesses and organisations.