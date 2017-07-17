Driven – Jaguar’s new XJ R-Sport

Lincolnshire Today’s executive readers need a car that’ll do more than just get them from A to B. We need something that’ll enable them to arrive to their meetings comfortably relaxed and ready to do business. We also need something that makes the stresses and strains of business worthwhile.

We think we’ve found that car in our latest road test the of Jaguar XJ R-Sport.

Well-known for their graceful lines, we’re liking the new lines of the Jaguar marque, especially the XJ, with its lithe, modern-day style.

The robust, brawny lower section of the Jaguar XJ is juxtaposed with the slender and beautiful quality of the car’s roofline, which takes encouragement from the 1968 Jaguar XJ saloon.

The XJ R-Sport, driven for this test, has a more athletic look than the standard model. Basically, this is jaguar’s take on BMW’s M Sport series. Dressed powerfully, the car comes with a rear spoiler, privacy glass, a gloss black rear valance and ‘R’ style aerodynamic side sills.

Step inside, and the whole impression is one of personal space – a feeling heightened by the form of the leather-enveloped instrument panel sitting low across the Jaguar XJ. The soft grain hide upholstery features adjustable side bolsters that provide you and your and passenger with excellent lateral support during hard cornering. The finishing touch is provided by Jaguar’s ‘R-Sport’ logo, which appears on the tread plates, side power vents and steering wheel.

Behind the Jaguar XJ’s wheel, you are met by the rotary control of the JaguarDrive selector, which, on engine start-up, ascends into your palm. Then animations become visible in the instrument cluster and on the touchscreen.

Under the hood, the Jaguar XJ profits from a formidable and resourceful 3.0-litre V6 power unit, linked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine, supported by dual turbochargers, thrusts the XJ from zero to 62mph in 6.2 secs, then on to a maximum speed of 155mph. The Jag feels every bit as quick behind the wheel as it advocates it is on paper; it is a splendid sensation – evocative of taking off in an airliner.

And the price tag for this level of clout and classiness ? The R-Sport 3.0 V6 diesel version of the Jaguar XJ comes in at £70,980 but perhaps thats a good thing.. after all we don’t want just anyone showing up in one now do we?

Fast Facts

Max speed: 155 mph

0-62 mph: 6.2 seconds

Combined mpg: 47.9

Engine: 2993cc, 24 valve V6 twin turbo diesel

Max. power (PS): 300

CO2 155 g/km

Price: £70,980

NB: If you’re in the motor industry and you’d like us to test one of your cars then why not drop a line to Angela Cooper at : a.cooper@blmgroup.co.uk