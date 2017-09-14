Driven – Maserati Quattroporte Sport

For readers who are trying to break with tradition in the luxury car market, you might want to consider this Italian contender which was loaned to us recently – the Maserati Quattroporte.

Many cars have tried to bring the fight to the Maserati Quattroporte but have never quite hit the mark. Luxury saloons, such as Mercedes-Benz’ S-Class, Aston Martin’s Rapide S and Porsche’s Panamera, are among the models vying for the Quattroporte’s superstar status.

Now thanks to recent exterior restyling, more refinement for the cabin and extra high-tech features, Maserati have ensured the individuality of their model remains.

A new range was also ushered in on top of the basic Quattroporte, with the introduction of the GranLusso and GranSport trims. These additional two trim options are available as an upgrade for all V6 powertrain versions. The flagship Quattroporte GTS, which features a twin-turbo V8, is available exclusively with either the GranLusso or GranSport trims as part of the standard equipment.

First impressions offer test model are good – more pointed and commanding, and it introduces vertical chrome elements that contrast with the deepness of the shark nose effect. A different bumper design with a matte black profile at the front and the grille, a typical Maserati feature, that has evolved into an Alfieri-inspired shape as featured on the Maserati Levante are just some of the changes.

The front and rear leather seats, and a sports steering wheel, in carbon fibre or full leather are nice touches too. Headroom and legroom seems plentiful and 530 litres of boot space makes it capacious too.

High-gloss Piano Black wood trim on the dashboard and aluminium gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, a high-resolution 8.4-inch screen with multi touch function, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, satnav, a digital radio and Bluetooth complete the look in the cockpit.

Powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine the Quattroporte offers relatively frugal running costs, compared with its far thirstier petrol powered sister units but turns into a sports car with a click of the fingers.

Bury your right foot into the deep carpet and the forces feel similar to a jet-airliner as it thunders down the runway for take-off. The feeling is intense, but never does it get unnerving. Passengers are cosseted inside by high-quality leather, wood and metal-wrapped cabin and the seats are well-cushioned.

The only drawback on the new Maserati Quattroporte 3.0 V6 Diesel is that it doesn’t sound as good as its petrol siblings. The petrol driven models crackle and pop on the downshifts and snarl menacingly, even at low speeds, which we love. The diesel however while sounding deep and commanding, doesn’t have the same sense of theatre emanating from the oil-burner’s quad trapezoidal tailpipes.

Other than that a very pleasing car -so, I hear you ask, what’s the price tag for such luxury? Well with prices starting at £70,975 and rising to £116,770 for top of the range models there’s something to suit almost every executive budget.