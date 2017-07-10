Duke of Gloucester visits Boultham Park House

During a visit to the city, HRH The Duke of Gloucester visited Boultham Park House Care Home in Lincoln.

During the visit, The Duke was shown the home’s gardens, vegetable patch and summer house where he viewed a reminiscence activity and learnt about a recent cognitive therapy project.

The Duke also had the opportunity to meet husband and wife residents Ted and Maggie Ford who showed off their private lounge before joining gathered residents and guests for light refreshments.

After the visit, Mrs Ford said: “It was very exciting to meet The Duke and we were delighted to show off our lounge and have a chat about our home.”

Andrea Brooks, Home Manager at Boultham Park House, said: “We were really thrilled to welcome the Duke for a visit.

“It was a lovely opportunity for him to meet our residents and see the home, especially our special Silver Jubilee tree, the new garden features and the summerhouse, and for us to explain some of the care projects we have been involved in. The kitchen team were particularly pleased that he enjoyed their chocolate brownies.”