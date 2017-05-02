Eccleshare Court Care Home support dementia care golf fundraiser

A pioneering dementia care service held its first fundraising event at Lincoln Golf Centre recently, raising a fantastic £1,500 for the project.

Members of Lincoln Golf Centre together with local businesses including Eccleshare Court Care Home and The Mayor of North Hykeham, Cllr Susannah Spencer supported the fundraising event.

The dementia golf project began in 2015 and has proved to be a lifeline for families living with the disease.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the positive impact the golf sessions have had on people’s lives,” said Anthony Blackburn, founder of Golf in Society, a Social Enterprise with a mission to improve the lives of our ageing population through golf.

He added: “The monies raised will allow us to make the golf days available to more families living with dementia in the Lincoln area. I cannot thank the local businesses and Mayor enough for their fantastic support.”

The unique sessions combine physical, mental and social stimulation and are delivered in beautiful natural surroundings. As well as providing excellent dementia therapy, the sessions have offered a much-needed respite break for carers.

“The best way of describing it is that it makes my husband buoyant. He lights up when he comes here. It brings him alive again,” said wife & carer Annie Houghton.

“It allows me to be at work – I am not worried about my husband being here. I’m very reluctant to let him go to a lot of places, but I am confident when he is here – I don’t worry,” added another wife & carer Fiona King.

“The support from local businesses has been excellent as many of them realise that the families of their workforce have been, or will be, touched by dementia,” said Mayor Cllr Susannah Spencer who is also Home Manager at Eccleshare Court Care Home.

Susannah has specialised in studying dementia care development, and has previously worked with the renowned Bradford Dementia Group, based at Bradford University.

“Country Court Care was delighted to support the dementia golf fundraising day at Thorpe-on-the-Hill Golf Club. As a provider of residential and nursing care for people living with dementia we understand first-hand the benefits that can be gained from providing meaningful and stimulating activities. The Golf Days Out initiative is a fantastic way to exercise both mind and body and we wish them the very best of luck with their future fundraising,” said Alykhan Kachra, Managing Director, Country Court Care.

The dementia golf days take place every Thursday at Lincoln Golf Centre, Thorpe-on-the-Hill from 10am -1pm.