Economy on point of contraction says leading business advisors

Our economy is on the point of contraction, according to a new report from East Midlands accountants and business advisers BDO.

The report looks at how businesses expect order books to develop over the next three months – suggest strong manufacturing performance had not been enough to halt a “recessionary trend” and warns that UK business output is at a four-year low and

It reveals how poor performance in the UK services sector continues to “stunt economic growth”, and although manufacturing has been growing, it may not be enough to offset the slowdown.

However, BDO’s report does suggest UK businesses are expecting a flurry of business activity following the political uncertainty of June – which left many businesses delaying investment plans.

BDO also say inflation continues to outpace wage rises, and was a continuing concern for households, affecting how much people are spending on the high street and on nights out.

As reported in Lincolnshire Today’s sister magazine Business link, various high street chains are seeing troubled times – just recently, Topps Tiles announced poor trading, Handmade Burger Co slipped into administration, Ask Italian closed one of its East Midlands restaurants and fashion giant Next has announced a drop in revenues.

Richard Rose, BDO’s tax partner, warns it is not a good time for the Bank of England to be thinking about raising interest rates, saying “Since the financial crisis, the UK’s economic recovery has been reliant on consumer spending and a growing services sector.

“For the past two years now we have witnessed both a decrease in the performance of the services sector, as well as a reduction in consumer spending, which has become more pronounced after the devaluation of sterling.

“To deal with the pressures of rising inflation and to accelerate economic growth, the UK’s monetary policy makers are seriously considering raising interest rates.

“However, given the economy’s clear weakness and the continuing uncertainty we are going to see from Brexit, to raise interest rates at the moment would be a major mistake.”