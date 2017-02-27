Crime author Elly Griffiths signing new book in Lincoln

Crime author Elly Griffiths will host a signing and talk about her new novel The Chalk Pit on 3 March at The Collection in Lincoln.

“It’s great to be hosting Elly here at The Collection,” said Paul Mason, site coordinator for The Collection. “If you’re a fan of crime fiction, this is one not to be missed.

“The Chalk Pit has just been published so it’s a really contemporary, behind-the-scenes insight into the novel by the woman that brought it to life.”

The Chalk Pit is the ninth in Griffiths’ archaeological mystery series, featuring the character Dr Ruth Galloway.

The official synopsis reads:

‘Boiled human bones have been found in Norwich’s web of underground tunnels. When Dr Ruth Galloway discovers they were recently buried, DCI Nelson has a murder enquiry on his hands. The boiling might have been just a medieval curiosity – now it suggests a much more sinister purpose.

Meanwhile, DS Judy Johnson is investigating the disappearance of a local rough sleeper. The only trace of her is the rumour that she’s gone ‘underground’. This might be a figure of speech, but with the discovery of the bones and the rumours both Ruth and the police have heard that the network of old chalk-mining tunnels under Norwich is home to a vast community of rough sleepers, the clues point in only one direction. Local academic Martin Kellerman knows all about the tunnels and their history – but can his assertions of cannibalism and ritual killing possibly be true?

As the weather gets hotter, tensions rise. A local woman goes missing and the police are under attack. Ruth and Nelson must unravel the dark secrets of The Underground and discover just what gruesome secrets lurk at its heart – before it claims another victim.’