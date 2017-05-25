EMAS apologises after brave mum acts as ambulance driver for her son

Emas have apologised to a furious mum who says she was told there were no ambulances available for her seven-year-old son who had injured himself, forcing his elbow to bend in the wrong direction and the bone to break through the skin.
On calling emergency services she alleges she was told there were no ambulances available and she could be “waiting hours” for a crew to arrive and opted instead to drive him to hospital herself .
Mrs Allan says: “My 7 year old son fell off his bike, landed awkwardly forcing his elbow to bend in the wrong direction, it snapped the bones which came threw the skin. I rang 999 only to be told there were no ambulances available and I could be waiting hours, as he was bleeding and because it was after 6pm and Grantham A and E was closed, I had to transport him myself to Lincoln hospital, this was an absolute nightmare of a journey, he was in so much pain, and as a panicking mother racing across the county not really paying attention on the road but on my son, I’m surprised we made it there safely. ”
She adds: “He needed to be transferred to QMC for an emergency operation, this journey however was made by a blue light ambulance, he was supported, made comfortable and given strong pain relief, and I was there to support my 7 year old son properly.”
“Enough is enough, the size of our ever expanding town, we need the A and E department open 24 hours, before something drastic happens.”
Ben Holdaway, deputy director of operations at EMAS, insists: “There were ambulances in the area and a crew were on their way to the child. However, as the family informed us they were making their own way to hospital the ambulance crew were made available to respond to the next emergency.”
He adds: “We are sorry that we were unable to get to the patient sooner and ask the family to contact our Patient Experience team to talk through what happened.”