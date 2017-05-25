EMAS apologises after brave mum acts as ambulance driver for her son

Emas have apologised to a furious mum who says she was told there were no ambulances available for her seven-year-old son who had injured himself, forcing his elbow to bend in the wrong direction and the bone to break through the skin.

Mrs Allan says: “My 7 year old son fell off his bike, landed awkwardly forcing his elbow to bend in the wrong direction, it snapped the bones which came threw the skin. I rang 999 only to be told there were no ambulances available and I could be waiting hours, as he was bleeding and because it was after 6pm and Grantham A and E was closed, I had to transport him myself to Lincoln hospital, this was an absolute nightmare of a journey, he was in so much pain, and as a panicking mother racing across the county not really paying attention on the road but on my son, I’m surprised we made it there safely. ”