“Engine-issue” grounds Coningsby aircraft before Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

A number of historic aircraft from RAF Coningsby, that were intended to make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) have been grounded due to an issue identified with their Merlin engines.

A Lancaster bomber, two Hurricanes and three Spitfire planes are all affected by the problem.

The RAF say: “A routine engine inspection has highlighted a fault with one of our Merlin engines. We are currently investigating the fault.”

The decision to halt flying was “purely as a precaution” but safety is”paramount” and the unit still plans to operate its Griffon-engined Spitfires, they added.