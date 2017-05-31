England rugby legend expands clothing brand into Lincs

A menswear brand owned by former England rugby international Phil Vickery, is set to open a new branch in the Springfields Outlet Shopping in Spalding.

Raging Bull, Founded in 2003 by Vickery, began life as a sports brand but has grown organically to include lifestyle garments.

Vickery told Lincolnshire Today Magazine: “I’m personally delighted that we are going to be opening in the centre. It’s a great site for us and Springfields is a very attractive shopping destination. With our rugby heritage and strong emphasis on quality I am pretty sure we will attract plenty of new customers.”

Ian Sanderson, who runs Springfields, said: “We beat off competition from other centres and are delighted to welcome Raging Bull to Springfields. Looking at the brand we feel it will be something different and we hope the customers will love it.”

He added: “We constantly strive to create something different to any other Outlet centre in the UK, and customers who travel many miles to visit us tell us what they would like to see, and whilst it’s not easy to deliver big name brands, there is a momentum at the centre this addition is another coup for Spalding and South Lincolnshire. We look forward to the opening in July.”