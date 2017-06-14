Enjoy lunch with us at the Lincolnshire show

With just a week to go until the 2017 Lincolnshire Show (21st and 22nd June) , Lincolnshire Today Magazine are busy making preparations for our corporate hospitality marquee, which will be in its familiar spot overlooking the ringside, (adjacent to Avenue 6) along with our sister publications: Food & Drink International and Business Link Magazine.

VIP invitations, to join us for refreshments in our corporate hospitality area, have already gone out to clients and subscribers – so if you haven’t yet received yours please drop a line to: m.casson@blmgroup.co.uk and we’ll endeavour to rectify the situation.

Our aim is to provide readers with an opportunity to rest a while and enjoy a tea/coffee or something a little stronger (for those who aren’t driving) and an excellent buffet that will be served throughout the day, courtesy of Jocastas Catering.

It’s a great a chance to recharge your batteries before exploring the rest of the show and all it has to offer. We’ll also have Live music running intermittently throughout the afternoons. This year we’ve booked the legendary Lincolnshire band ‘the Moggies’ to keep the atmosphere going. And, we’ll be running a wine tasting competition offering guests the chance to win a case of wine delivered to your door.

Guests and visitors can also seize the opportunity to meet the team behind their favourite business magazine and perhaps even twist the ear of our Journalists, if you feel you have an interesting story to tell.

Our VIP pass allows you to revisit the corporate hospitality area as many times as you like throughout the two days – and if you can tear yourself away from our music, wine, delicious food and great company, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a huge selection of entertainment to see, exhibitors to meet and live displays – from breath-taking entertainment in the Main Ring to top chefs cooking live in The Lincolnshire Kitchen. You’ll also find beautiful blooms in the Horticultural Zone and a slice of Lincolnshire’s sky-high history in the Aviation Zone.

Of course you’ll need somewhere to rest in-between and charge your batteries so do pay us a visit as we look forward to meeting readers old and new.

Please note space is limited in our VIP area and therefore access is restricted to those with VIP passes only and their guests only – if you area client or subscriber to Lincolnshire Today and haven’t yet received your VIP pass please do get in touch at : m.casson@blmgroup.co.uk or a.cooper@blmgroup.co.uk