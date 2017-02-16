Entries now open for ‘Made in Lincolnshire’ Awards

The clock is ticking for businesses looking to enter this year’s Made in Lincolnshire awards – an initiative hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire.

Made in Lincolnshire seeks to celebrate the area’s excellence in manufacturing and its well-earned reputation for innovation within the sector. It also aims to showcase the diversity and creativity of those manufacturing in Lincolnshire.

As James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, explains: “As a well established accountancy practice looking after businesses, and more specifically manufacturers, in the county, we recognise the importance of the sector not only to our local economy but the national one too.

But, the profile of who and what is produced in Lincolnshire just doesn’t seem to receive the recognition it deserves. We are really looking forward to showcasing and celebrating the county’s manufacturing capabilities. We also hope the awards help to promote trade and careers in the sector.”

Manufacturing is a hugely important sector for Greater Lincolnshire as it delivers a direct economic value to the Greater Lincolnshire economy of £3.4 billion per year and plays a significant part in the future economic growth of the region.

With entries now open , interested parties have until Friday 14th April 2017.

Made in Lincolnshire 2017 is hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire.