Evening event at Jane Young the perfect girls night out

Jane Young, the Newark-based fashion boutique, is for the first time throwing open its doors in the evening exciting shoppers near and far.

On Thursday 9 November, Jane Young is inviting anyone with a passion for fashion to grab their handbags and friends for the perfect girl evening out.

With the party season creeping up on us, it’s about time to spruce up your wardrobe and rock a new look.

This special girls night out with Jane Young, Ann et Vin and New Image will see guests ‘sip, style and shop’. What could be better than that?

Find the perfect outfit for the party season from Jane Young’s vast collection, get advice on serving the best party drinks from Ann et Vin and discover the top beauty tips from New Image.

This is everything you need to stand out this Christmas and New Year.