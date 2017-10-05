Exciting new brands set to open at Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter

Cosy Club, Flying Tiger Copenhagen and Moss Bros are the first three retailers to be announced for the redevelopment of Cornhill’s new landmark development in Historic Lincoln.

They will each bring a range of different offers to the area, from casual dining and drinking to stylish yet affordable homeware products and designer men’s formal wear.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, which is the new name of retailer Tiger, will bring a unique shopping experience to delight and surprise its customers at The Cornhill Quarter. The store will bring an ever-changing range of affordable products for kitchen, bedrooms, playrooms and beyond.

The Cornhill Quarter scheme will rejuvenate the area around Sincil Street, City Square and the Cornhill through a sensitive combination of repair, refurbishment, extension and new development. Work has already started on phase one of the scheme, encompassing the Grade II Listed Corn Exchange building, which will be home to five new brands once complete.

Ursula Lidbetter, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Executive commented: “These new national and international brands set the scene for this exciting redevelopment, which will bring even more life, vibrancy and prosperity to Lincoln city centre. As well as delivering a new offer to those living and working in the city, the brands will encourage more people to come and experience our thriving city centre, contributing to the local economy.”