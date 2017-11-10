The Collection commemorates discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb

The Collection is commemorating the 95th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun with a free and insightful exhibition.

‘Photographing Tutankhamun’ will be based around Lincolnshire-born shutterbug Harry Burton and the images he captured during the decade-long excavation of the tomb in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

The University of East Anglia’s Dr Christina Riggs is curating the project, which opens on Friday November 10 and runs until the end of January 2018.

Christina is the first person to study the entire archive of excavation photographs, as well as the first to consider them from the viewpoint of photographic history.

“Photography was essential to archaeology, but Burton’s photography did much more than simply record information about the tomb and its treasures,” she said.

“By looking at the different kinds of photographs Burton made, and how they were used, this exhibition places the Tutankhamun discovery in its historical context and asks whether photographs influence the way we think about both ancient and modern Egypt.”

More than two dozen images have been created especially for the exhibition using digital scans from Burton’s original glass-plate negatives, including some never seen before.

Also on display are newspaper and publicity materials from the 1920s and beyond, which show how the photographs were used in print.

The scans have been made by The Griffith Institute at the University of Oxford, which is home to excavator Howard Carter’s own records of the excavation, including around 1800 negatives and a set of photo albums.