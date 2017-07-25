Family antiques business makes historic move

Antique Interiors Limited is developing a permanent wholesale and retail warehouse in Lincolnshire’s renowned Hemswell Antiques Centres, thanks to support from NatWest.

The 7,000sq ft. unit will be the first of its kind at the antiques hub – Europe’s largest – in Caenby Corner Estate, where all other traders operate on a leasing basis.

The family business is relocating after securing 100% purchase funding from NatWest.

Owners Mike and Vicky Mills, have more than 30 years’ experience in the Antiques business and have built a reputation as one of the UK’s largest dealers in stained glass items and retro furniture.

Mike and Vicky run the business alongside their three children and decided to move after outgrowing their existing premises in Gainsborough.

Their new home at the Hemswell Antique site, which is Europe’s largest antiques centre, will incorporate a mezzanine floor and provide a springboard for the company to expand into new markets as well as boost plans for retail and wholesale trading.

Mike Mills said: “As a business we’ve faced challenges in the past, but Vicky and I have worked incredibly hard to grow Antique Interiors to the reputable company we are today. We are a real family business and this latest move will ensure succession for our children.

“We first met Simon at NatWest seven years ago, and he helped us transform our business, by helping us access appropriate finance and providing constant advice and support when we needed it most. Without him, we would not have been able to make this historic move.”

Simon Winterburn, Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “This latest move will provide a base for Antique Interiors to drive forward plans for alternative income streams and create a future for the business which includes the whole family. They are a pleasure to work with and I wish Mike, Vicky and the family the best of luck with their new premises.”