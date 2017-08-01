Family Business Awards’ deadline extended

The deadline for entries for the 2017 Midlands Family Business Awards has been extended by almost two weeks to midnight on Friday 11 August.

Entries are free of charge and can be made via the Awards website, with ten categories to choose from, including the headline Family Business of the Year Award.

“We have had a number of requests for more time,” explains Charlotte Perkins of family business The Wilson Organisation which organises the Awards, “and we want to ensure family run and owned businesses don’t miss the chance to showcase their work and achievements, so have pushed back our final deadline by nearly two weeks to help them with more time to polish and perfect their submissions.

“You can call the Awards team with any queries, from which category may be best, to when and where the judging days will be held – we’re always here to help, and entries can be saved and revisited at any time before making the final submission by the new deadline of midnight on Friday 11 August.”

Entries can be made in up to three categories from this year’s Awards full line-up:

Family Business of the Year – sponsored by Bonningtons

Best Small Family Business – sponsored by John Pye Auctions

Best Use of Digital – sponsored by Distinction

Director of the Year – sponsored by Midland Conference Services

Employer of the Year – sponsored by Royal London

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Fastest Growing Family Business – sponsored by PwC

International Trade – sponsored by Barclays

Manufacturing Excellence

Service Excellence.

People’s Choice Award – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants and decided by public vote.

The Midlands Family Business Awards, now in their eighth year, are 100 percent independent and not-for-profit, as Charlotte explains: “These Awards are not about making money, instead they are all about the family business community. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, some of which have been with us from the Awards’ inaugural year, they are run as a not-for-profit initiative to support the Midlands’ family business community to share and celebrate their successes.”

Six finalists in each category will be chosen to go forward and meet the judging panel, with informal interviews taking place from mid-September to mid-October.

Each judging panel is led by a leading family business person, supported by a sponsor representative, an industry expert and representative from the Awards team, with the results a tightly kept secret until the Awards ceremony and black-tie dinner on Thursday 9th November 2017 at Derby Velodrome.