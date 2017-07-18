Could Your Family Business be a Winner in the Midlands Family Business Awards 2017?

Are you a winning family business? Does your family business get the recognition it deserves? Streets Accountants, sponsors of the Midlands Family Business Awards are calling on companies to nominate themselves.

Now in their eighth year, the Awards, organised by Nottinghamshire family business The Wilson Organisation, are the Midlands’ only initiative dedicated to celebrating and recognising the success, achievements and innovations of the region’s family businesses.

Commenting on the firm’s continued support for the Awards, James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, said: “Family and Owner-Managed businesses represent a significant proportion of our client portfolio as well as businesses in the Midlands and nationwide. As such the contribution they make to the economy should not be underestimated, with their unique mix of passion for enterprise, innovation and commitment to service.

“These types of businesses are also an important part of the Midlands Engine economic output. Therefore it does seem fitting to recognise the business excellence of such enterprises, many of which fail to recognise or promote their own success. We also see the Awards as a key part of our commitment and support to sector which includes are family business orientated events organised as part of our Family Business Forum.”

For more information, or to enter – visit here.

The closing date for entries is Monday 31st July 2017.

You can also join in the conversation using #FBA and include @Streetsacc and @FamilyBizAwards

The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Derby Velodrome on Thursday 9th November 2017, where the winner and two highly commended in each of the ten Award categories will be announced.