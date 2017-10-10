Fancy breaking a world record?

For any nascent record breakers now’s your chance to get in on the action all in the name of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The charity is calling on volunteers to help a trio of amateur cricketers break the World Record for the length of time they can bat cricket balls into a net at the same time.

It will also be aiming to raise £20,000 for the charity.

Over a 72-hour period next month, Billingborough Cricket Club’s Dave Newman, Shaun Brown and Richard Wells will continuously bat away cricket balls that are bowled at them in order to break the current 52-hour record by a whopping 20 hours.

And, to enable them to accomplish this, they are looking for willing helpers to collect the balls to feed back into the automatic bowling machines that will be used throughout the challenge.

They are also appealing to other cricket clubs to loan them bowling machine balls to ensure they have a constant flow of balls to bat throughout the challenge.

The challenge will take place at the Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford, starting at 9am on Thursday, November 23 and finish 72 hours later on Sunday 26th November.

Under the rules, the trio are allowed a five-minute break every hour but can accumulate them to get a longer break or some sleep in an attempt to prevent the exhaustion and hallucinations that can occur.

If you can help out, please call Shaun on 07824 118954, Dave on 07984 908234 or Richard on 07930 733278.